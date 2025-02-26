Kanye West Quit Twitter—and Compared Himself to Michael Jordan on the Way Out

After weeks of racist and contentious posts, Kanye West has finally quit X (formerly Twitter).

Yahoo reports that, on Monday, Ye took to his X account and posted: “I quit Twitter for now. They just deleted my last tweet. Jordan leaving the NBA.”

While he never indicated exactly what the “last tweet” was, another user posted a screenshot of the purported post, which read: “If people woke I’m must be sleep Wake me up when y’all done with all this f-ggo shit.”

Kanye West Unleashed Antisemitic Meltdown

Ye’s 2025 kicked into high gear when, earlier this month, he went on a racist tirade, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” This came after he previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022, which he apologized for in 2023.

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye wrote amidst the flurry of racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

Ye also wrote, “I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

Kanye Sold Nazi T-Shirts Emblazoned with a Swastika

He followed that up by running a commercial during the Super Bowl that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com. There, it was discovered that he’d removed all of his merch and was selling only a white t-shirt with a black swastika.

Subsequently, Shopify dropped West’s store, telling CBS MoneyWatch: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

After losing some business and his talent agent, along with collaborators distancing themselves from his words, Ye hopped back on X to state that, “after further reflection,” he has “come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

The statements came directly after a bizarre Adam Sandler name-drop where West thanked the actor “for the love,” which… do with that what you will.