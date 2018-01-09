Kanye West Rapped Down the Phone for a Dying Fan

Kanye West has been taking some time out lately (hopefully to make his glorious return later in 2018), but it’s good to know that when his fans need him, he’s still around. On 3 January, he was the subject of a tweet which claimed that he’d called up a dying fan to perform for her down the phone. Yesterday, Kim Kardashian West seemed to substantiate the claim by saying that the Wests were “praying” for the family of the girl, who has since died.

This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments. — debbie (@stalkdebbie) January 3, 2018

We are praying for her family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pjEUhPboFb — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2018

TMZ reports that Kanye rapped “I Love Kanye” for the fan, as well as chatting for a while. It’s a nice reminder that though Kanye may be out of the public eye, he’s still keen to do what he can for those who love his music.



