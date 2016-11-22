Kanye West Reportedly Hospitalized After Cancelled Pablo Tour Dates

Kanye West has been reportedly checked into a hospitalized following the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour. According to Buzzfeed News, he was checked in Monday after officers responded to a “disturbance call that became a medical emergency call” at 1:20PM. Police could not confirm if the person related to the call was Kanye; however, NBC is reporting an unnamed source claimed the rapper was admitted for his safety and health. Over the weekend, he drew controversy for showing up to his shows several hours late and making troubled remarks about Beyoncé and Jay Z. Along with stating that if he had voted, it would be for Donald Trump. Noisey is following this story as it develops.

Devin Pacholik is a writer based in Regina. Follow him on Twitter.