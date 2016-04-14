Kanye West’s Song “Saint Pablo” Featuring Sampha Is Now Available for Streaming

Photo via Kanye West’s “All Day” music video

For a few weeks, a Kanye West song titled “Saint Pablo” has been in fans’ collective peripheral vision. He tweeted about the song back in February, commenting that the song came after a catharsis after admitting his personal debt, and being forthright with himself. Originally it appeared at a Yo Gotti listening party, but until this point the track has been unavailable in a high quality. Today, the track has been added to Apple Music, in all it’s six minute glory and power. Kanye sounds absolutely bent on delivering chains of raps, leading the way for Sampha to finish up the song with a nicely sung outro. It’s an awesome companion to The Life of Pablo, with a killer sample of Jay Z’s “Where I’m From” and overall expert production, it’s sure to be another highlight of his extensive catalog.