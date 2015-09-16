Kanye West Samples Chicago House Classic in New Single

Kanye is from Chicago. House music is from Chicago. Now they have come together as one.

At his Yeezy 2 runway show at New York Fashion Week today, the rapper-slash-presidential hopeful teased the release of a new track, “Fade,” alongside Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone that samples not one, but two classic house anthems.

Videos by VICE



The new track samples Chicago figure Mr Fingers’ (released under his Fingers Inc alias) transcendent production “Mystery of Love,” looping the opening licks of the track around some drowsy reverb.

Additionally, the end portion of the track surprisingly drops into the vocal portion of “Deep Inside,” the track from Hardrive, a side project from Louie Vega, Kenny Dope, and Erick Morillo.





Little more is known of the track at this time, though it has been confirmed by rapper Post Malone to be collaboration between himself, West, and Ty. Either way, this is totally rad.