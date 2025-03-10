Kanye West Says He And Jay-Z Are ‘Gods’ in New Social Media Rant

Kanye West has been on an epic run in terms of hot takes and bad decisions, and in his newest social media rant he likens himself and his mentor Jay-Z to “Gods.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ye penned: “ONLY GODS CAN MAKE GODS JAY Z MADE ME A GOD.” Hot New Hip-Hop notes that this new take is a far cry from the “Old Kanye,” who once called Jay out during a concert in 2016, and has criticized him for several other reasons in the past.

Kanye West Claimed to Have ‘quit Twitter’

The new post comes weeks after Ye claimed to be quitting X/Twitter while making another comparison of himself: NBA legend Michael Jordan. “I quit Twitter for now. They just deleted my last tweet,” he wrote. “Jordan leaving the NBA.”

While he never indicated exactly what the “last tweet” was, another user posted a screenshot of the purported post, which read: “If people woke I’m must be sleep Wake me up when y’all done with all this f-ggo shit.”

Ye Unleashed Vicous Racist Twitter rants in February

Ye’s 2025 kicked into high gear last month he went on an antisemitic tirade, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” This came after he made similar comments in 2022, which he apologized for in 2023.

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye wrote amidst the flurry of racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

Ye also wrote, “I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

Kanye sold Swatika T-shirts on his Web Store

Doubling down, Ye then went on to sell t-shirts emblazoned with a swastika, on his online merch store, which led to some significant fallout.

After losing some business and his talent agent, along with collaborators distancing themselves from his words, Ye hopped back on X to state that, “after further reflection,” he has “come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

The statements came directly after a bizarre Adam Sandler name-drop where West thanked the actor “for the love,” which… do with that what you will.