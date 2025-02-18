Kanye West Says He Hates Shopify After They Dropped Him and His Nazi Shirt

Another day, another unhinged Kanye West rant… this time against the Shopify company for dropping his online merch store over selling a swastika t-shirt.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that the insufferable rapper took to X (formerly Twitter), to unleash his keyboard-warrior fury by claiming he is “Jew proof” and writing, “This was a major victory because I hate Shopify and I always have.” He added, “I new they would do some pussy sht like this. Anyone who’s on Shopify just know the control your market.”

Ye also baselessly accused Shopify of storing data from brands they work with, claiming, “They have all of your data which raises the value of Shopify while excluding the brands from that upside.”

Switching into all caps, ye went on to digitally scream: “I SAID ALL THESE POLITICALLY INCORRECT THINGS. AND NOBODY WAS ABLE TO STOP ME EXTORT ME THREATEN ME TO CHANGE ANYTHING.”

Kanye West dropped by Shopify Over Swastika Shirt

During the Super Bowl, Ye ran a commercial that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com. There, it was discovered that he’d removed all of his merch and was selling only a white t-shirt with a black swastika.

Subsequently, Shopify dropped West’s store, telling CBS MoneyWatch: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

In his new rant, Ye claims that he earned $40 million the day after his initial Shopify controversy, which, honestly, is terrifying considering the whole thing was over Nazi merch.

Ye later offered a racist “brag” that he is “not under Jewish control anymore,” which is super antisemitic in spite of him then going on to claim that he’s still fond of and works with multiple Jewish people.

Finally, after implying that he has more ranting left to deliver at a later time, Ye said that he was bowing out for a while because was “finishing my verse for Game’s album,” which is surprising, because—if true and not just something Ye is making up—one could possibly deduce that The Game is comfortable working with a self-professed Nazi.

One who has boldly expressed his “love” for Adolf Hitler, but—for legal purposes—this is merely speculation, based on Ye’s comments.