Kanye West Sued for ‘Pornographic Gagging’ of Model on Music Video Set

Kanye West, AKA Ye, is facing some serious assault allegations. In a new lawsuit, former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jennifer An alleged that West strangled her until she passed out.

The alleged incident took place in 2010 on the set of the music video shoot for Ye and La Roux’s “In for the Kill,” XXL reported. An claims she was initially just an attendee, but at some point, West noticed her and allegedly told the crew: “Give me the Asian girl.”

An says West had her seated with a camera pointed at her while he sat across from her. Eventually, An claims that Kanye West started strangling her with both hands and also smothered her face. She accuses him of “[ramming] several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate forced oral sex.”

In the lawsuit, An adds that after the alleged assault West yelled, “This is art. This is fucking art. I am like Picasso.” She also compared his behavior and approach to “pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes” more than a music video.

Notably, neither the scene nor An made the music video’s final cut. An is suing Kanye West and UMG for gender-motivated violence.