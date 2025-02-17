Kanye West Teases Physical Yeezy Stores After Selling Swastika Shirt Online

Kanye West has faced quite a lot of backlash over his antisemitic rant and subsequent Nazi merchandise, which someone has led him to believe that the way to go is (*checks notes*) brick-and-mortar Yeezy stores?

According to Hot-New Hip-Hop, Ye made an announcement that he’s planning to shift gears toward physical stores for his Yeezy brand, which is a bold move considering his recent swastika t-shirt stunt caused him to be dropped by Shopify and his talent agent.

During the Super Bowl, Ye ran a commercial that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com. There, it was discovered that he’d removed all of his merch and was selling only a white t-shirt with a black swastika.

Kanye West dropped by Shopify, Talent Agent

Subsequently, Shopify dropped West’s store, telling CBS MoneyWatch: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

Ye’s talent agent, Daniel McCartney of 33 & West, later revealed that he’s severed ties with the self-proclaimed “Nazi,” reportedly writing on his Instagram Story, “I am no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for.” He concluded his statement, “Peace and love to all.”

This all started earlier when Ye went on a racist tirade, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” He also wrote, “I don’t even know what the fuck anti-Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

Ye previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022, which he apologized for in 2023, but has since retracted that apology. “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye wrote amidst the flurry of recent racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”