Kanye West Jumped Into a Lake During a Show in Armenia

During a surprise show in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan last night, Kanye decided to turn his performance aquatic and jumped into a lake at the side of stage halfway through the show. It’s pretty epic, and you can see it all below, up until the point the entire crowd join in and he’s basically rescued by security. Maybe, Kanye was attempting to go where only Jesus and Bradford magician Dynamo have gone before: to walk on water. Maybe he just wanted to splash around. And in true Kanye style, it wasn’t just any lake—it was Swan Lake. Watch below.

His plunge is actually a bit of a shock for a lot of us here at Noisey, having been under the impression for sometime that he was probably the Messiah and could easily stride over that H2O shit. The evidence seemed pretty compelling: the declarations of his divinity in his music, the times he brought Jesus 1.0 on stage during the Yeezus tour, his miraculous resurrection of Paul McCartney’s credibility. I mean, he even has his own Bible. It seemed that the burden of proof was less on us believers, and rather more on the skeptics who said he was “just a bit of a dick”.

Well, it seems our Truman boat has hit the wall, after Kanye was clearly unable to just walk across the surface of Swan Lake without falling in. After shouting at the crowd “Over there, can y’all see me over there?” he promised to “do something different”, proceeding to launch himself into the murky water. But while he started the “LIKE WE ALWAYS DO IT THIS TIME…” of “Good Life”, he didn’t get much further once his microphone had been well and truly dunked.

That being said, Kanye has also said on many occasions that he sees himself as a messenger for the big man upstairs. Perhaps we should therefore see this whole episode less as an attempt to walk on water, and more a pretty solid effort at baptising his entire Armenian fanbase to the faith of Yeezianity in one glorious dip.

