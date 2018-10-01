Kanye West Wants to Bring Colin Kaepernick to Meet Trump at White House

Kanye West has had an interesting couple of days. Days before appearing as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, West was spotted sporting Donald Trump’s trademark red Make America Great Again hat, while also wearing a Colin Kaepernick shirt. It would not be the last time he left people sort of confused.

West again donned the hat during one of his aired performances on SNL, and also went off on an un-aired rant after the show about Trump, not being worried about racism, and the Democratic party’s plan to “to take the fathers out the home and promote welfare.” It was, uh, not well received.

Now, I don’t know what any of that means, but it indisputably happened.



Today, Kanye continued his trend of nonsensical ramblings in an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, in which he revealed that he’s been calling Colin Kaepernick, to try to arrange a meeting between the quarterback who’s found it impossible to find his way onto an NFL roster after protesting police brutality during the national anthem, and the President of the United States, who says owners should fire protesters and wanted them to say “get that son of a bitch off the field right now.” You could argue that Donald Trump is the single biggest reason why Kaepernick is not on a roster, and apparently Kanye wants to broker a peace deal.

Kanye says the point of the meeting would be to “remove that sons of bitches statement, and we can be on the same page.” Now, I don’t know what any of that means, either, but Kanye is leaning all the way into this new Shiny Happy People Holding Hands persona he has seemingly created—”we never give up on anyone…we move forward, we give love…we keep having the conversation, until the conversation turns to love…”—all while simultaneously defending and promoting an oafish, misogynistic lout who barely hides his contempt for anyone who is not a white man.

None of this makes any sense, but this is the world we live in. Donald Trump is president. He began his campaign by calling Mexicans rapists and wants to prevent immigrants from entering the country. He has also nominated an alleged sexual predator for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. There is one glaring difference between those two positions, and a famous musician who is married to a famous reality star went on TM freaking Z to talk about how he thinks he can kill it with kindness. And it apparently starts with a meeting with Colin Kaepernick.