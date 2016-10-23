Kanye West Won’t Attend the Grammys if Frank Ocean Isn’t Nominated

Two months on from the release of Frank Ocean’s stunning second studio LP Blond(e), and people are still trying to piece together the details and implications. Last month​ we heard that, after a reported falling out with Def Jam, Ocean released Blond(e) without their prior knowledge, using visual album Endless to satisfy his contract with the label. Plus, Endless isn’t eligible for the Billboard charts​ because of its peculiar status as a continuous video.

And then, last week, we heard that neither Blond(e) nor Endless will be nominated for the 2017 Grammy Awards​, despite both projects being released before the September 30 deadline for eligibility. Turns out they simply weren’t submitted for consideration. Nobody’s quite sure why. But Kanye West definitely has some feelings.

Last night, with his Saint Pablo tour making a stop in Oakland, Kanye, standing on a floating stage, weighed in: “A lot of people, they try to make it seem like I’m so self-centered,” he said, “but the album I’ve listened to the most this year is the Frank Ocean album. And I’ll tell you this right now: if his album’s not nominated in no categories, I’m not showing up to the Grammys. As artists we’ve got to come together to fight the bullshit.”

Kanye clearly sees wrongdoing somewhere here, and it’s entirely possible that he knows something about this that everyone else doesn’t, whether it be something on the part of Def Jam or the Grammys.

All we can say for sure is that, without Kanye West in attendance, the 2017 Grammys won’t be all that much of a draw. Watch the video below, via Pitchfork​.

