Kanye West Debuts Politically Charged Song “Ye vs. the People” Feat. T.I.

Last night, following the release of a strange new song (or troll aimed at Ebro) called “Lift Yourself” in which the rapper spews a bunch of gibberish and uses the phrase “poopity scoop,” Kanye West debuted more new music, this time on Los Angeles radio station Power 106. The song is called “Ye vs. the People” and features T.I. and acts as a political debate between the two rappers, touching on topics such as Donald Trump, MAGA hats, Barack Obama, police brutality, and more. Listen to it below via Apple Music and Soundcloud Go.

There’s no word on whether either of these tracks will appear on Kanye’s upcoming seven-song album set to release on June 8. And honestly, after Kanye spent the week tweeting about his MAGA hat and Chance the Rapper was forced to rebuke Donald Trump’s support, we have no idea what’s going on with anything these days. All we know is that we’re thankful it’s Saturday. Happy Saturday, everyone. Noisey loves you.