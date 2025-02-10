Kanye West’s Yeezy Super Bowl Ad Promoted a Swastika Shirt

Kanye West’s antisemitic rant last week was apparently just the beginning of his insufferable Nazi bullshit.

Last night, the rapper ran an ad for his Yeezy fashion line during the Super Bowl. The lo-fi ad was bizarre from the jump, with West claiming that he was filming on his iPhone from the comfort of a…dentist’s chair?

Videos by VICE

“So what’s up, guys, I spent, like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone,” he said. Then he clumsily added, “Um…um…go to yeezy.com.”

The ad didn’t air nationwide but was broadcast to at least one major market: Los Angeles.

Following the link took viewers to his merch website where only one thing was for sale: a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika. As of this writing, it appears to still be available.

As noted, the offensive shirt move comes just days after West ranted on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” He also wrote, “I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit.”

Ye went on to state that “all white people are racist,” and then added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.” His account has since been deactivated.

West never referenced it specifically, but the dentist’s chair could be a nod to the 2024 claims from his ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, who publicly stated that a celebrity dentist got the rapper hooked on nitrous to “extract millions of dollars from him.”

The claim has never been officially confirmed, but Yiannopoulos did include screenshots of an alleged group text between himself, Kanye West, and the dentist in question. In them, West requested nitrous and the dentist agreed to provide it.