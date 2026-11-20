Typically, if you saw an artist topping the charts with their album, it’s for their latest album. But in 2026, seemingly anything is up for grabs when it comes to music. For Kanye West, they aren’t streaming his latest, Grammy nominated album Bully as much. They’re opting to go back to his 2007 classic Graduation instead.

According to Chart Data, which tracks the metrics for any given song and album, Ye drew the most streams of any hip-hop album on November 18th, 2026. It’s not immediately evident if that fact has continued to transition into the present day. Moreover, there’s no obvious trend online that suggests a re-emergence for Kanye West.

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However, if North West is any indicator, it seems like Graduation is seriously resonating with modern generations almost 20 years later. In an October 2026 interview, Ye’s daughter revealed that “Homecoming” is her favorite song from her dad. Then, she sweetly sang the song to herself.

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As for the Chicago legend himself, he picked probably the most unexpected song from the album as his favorite. He called “Drunk & Hot Girls” with Mos Def the most “life-defining” song in his entire catalog back in 2007. Apparently, even Jay-Z was a big fan of it too.

Kanye West’s 2007 Classic Is Outstreaming Every Rap Album Today

“I’m going to tell you, on some real s**t, out of all the songs I’ve done — “Touch The Sky,” “Jesus Walks” — that song represents me the most,” Ye said at the time.

Of all of his big hit songs, it’s easy to wonder why he gravitated to that one the most. Fans usually flock to songs like “Stronger”, “I Wonder” or “Flashing Lights”. But Kanye West argued that it was the most reflective of his entire life.

“At the end of the day, everything relates back to trying to do something for a girl,” he told the publication. “It’s my entire life, from being a five-year-old trying to reach for that porno magazine all the way to the thirty-year-old getting into an argument with his girlfriend. It sums up my whole f**kin’ life.”

Graduation marked a massive transition in the state of hip-hop in 2007. Beforehand, rappers like 50 Cent dominated the industry with gangsta rap. But Kanye West challenged that standard with a radically different style musically and aesthetically. By the time he battled 50 in their infamous sales battle, Ye handily beat him out by nearly 300k units.

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