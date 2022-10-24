White Supremacists Embrace Ye: ‘Kanye Is Right About the Jews’

A group of racist extremists identified as the Goyim Defense League (GDL) protested on a highway overpass in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, holding up hateful signs, flashing Nazi salutes, and most conspicuously, praising billionaire fashion designer and rapper Ye for his antisemitic views.



“Kanye is right about the Jews” read one of the signs on the overpass over the 405 Highway, according to images shared on social media. The stunt follows weeks of racist statements made by the musician formerly known as Kanye West in various forums, including social media posts, television interviews, and other media appearances.



The vice president of the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, Oren Segal, identified the group as the Goyim Defense League:

"Kanye is right about the Jews" read a banner today from Jon Minadeo's neo-nazi group 'Goyim Defense League' on the LA 405 highway. They're responsible for hundreds of flyer drops vilifying Jews across the country & they organize on his website hosted by Cloudflare. pic.twitter.com/gvHzlBFxfj — ChudsOfTikTok 𓅜 🐀 (@ChudsOfTikTok) October 23, 2022

“This action is the latest example of how extremists across the ideological spectrum have embraced Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) recent comments,” Segal tweeted Sunday.

“The group responsible for the antisemitic banners over the highway in Los Angeles espouses its vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions, and in street actions.”



The GDL is led by Jon Minadeo II, whom the Anti-Defamation League calls a “virulently antisemitic provocateur.” Minadeo, with his local network of racists, aims to spread myths and conspiracy theories about the Jewish people. The group has been tied to a number of recent incidents where flyers were dropped en masse in LA neighborhoods claiming Jews are responsible for COVID-19 and the movement for LGBTQ rights, according to the Los Angeles Times. The tactic has cropped up in several states in recent years, including Texas, New York, and Florida.



The LAPD and the Beverly Hills police departments say they are investigating the racist flyers. A spokesperson for the LAPD said it isn’t investigating Saturday’s demonstration.



Ye kicked off his series of racist actions by wearing a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. The disgraced artist has since spent time hanging out with fringe-right personality Candace Owens. He’s made antagonistic threats against Jewish people, amplified the popular and false white supremacist talking point that Jewish people control a majority of the entertainment industry, and made false claims about the death of George Floyd.



The hateful discourse has led to several fashion-industry giants, including Balenciaga and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, cutting all ties with the creator of the popular fashion line Yeezy. His remarks have also made him the target of a $250 million defamation lawsuit filed by the family of George Floyd. He even had an appearance on LeBron James’ interview show “The Shop” thrown out, while Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. distanced himself from Ye’s xenophobic rants shortly before his three-and-a-half-hour interview with the rapper was removed from YouTube altogether.



While Adidas has not ended its partnership with Ye, the brand recently announced it will review the relationship.



But even as mainstream brands have severed ties with the self-proclaimed richest Black man in American history, the far-right has embraced him. As noted by the Anti-Defamation League, Ye has been praised by the likes of the Proud Boys, QAnon sects, the publisher of the Daily Stormer Andrew Anglin, and others.



West, seemingly leaning into his new fanbase, purchased Parler, the fringe social media platform popular with the far-right and currently headed by Owens’ husband.

