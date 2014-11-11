Kanye’s Rework of Lorde for The Hunger Games Sounds like a New Religion

Are Lorde and Kanye West the two most important and exciting people in popular culture right now? In a word, probs. And last night in London saw their genius cross-pollinate, as the screen premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 revealed the existence of a Yeezy rework of Lorde’s “Yellow Flicker Beat.”

Kanye has taken the eerie and already pretty excellent original and made it sound like one of those intoxicating and reflective moments at the end of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, complete with whimsical keys, a slow and distorted beat, and the overpowering sensation that you’re floating into outer space. Also, it’s Kanye West on the motherfucking Hunger Games soundtrack, a movie that is one of the most significant cultural events of the year and therefore something that is best off including Kanye.

Videos by VICE

With Chvrches, Grace Jones, Raury, Miguel, and Bat For Lashes all involved, the soundtrack for this movie has reveled in revealing some of this quarter’s most exciting pop secrets and offering one of Hollywood’s most exciting incorporations of music in a while. Check out our feature on XOV, the Iranian refugee who Lorde cherry-picked to feature, too.