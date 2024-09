In today’s Cute News, Karen O has just released a video for her track “Day Go By” from her most recent album, Crush Songs. WARNING: If you are mad at the world and going through a break-up you probably shouldn’t watch this video. It’s a lot of 35mm shots of a cute couple doing cute couple-y things like swimming, riding bikes, wearing cute clothes, kissing a lot, and just generally being cute for two minutes and 25 seconds. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Watch the video below.