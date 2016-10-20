A Tenth Woman Has Accused Donald Trump of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Karena Virginia is the tenth woman to come forward with allegations that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump touched her without her consent.

At a press conference facilitated by women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, Virginia spoke of the day in 1998 when she says Trump randomly walked up to her with a few other men and touched the inside of her breast while she was waiting for a car in Flushing, Queens.

Videos by VICE

“I was quite surprised when I overheard him talking to the other men about me… as though I was an object rather than a person,” she read from her statement. She said after Trump made comments about her looks, “He then walked up to me and reached his right arm and grabbed my right arm. Then his hand touched the right inside of my breast.”

“‘Don’t you know who I am?’ That’s what he said to me,” she added.

Virginia, a life coach and yoga instructor, said she felt compelled to come forward about the incident following the release of the 2005 Access Hollywood tape and Trump’s continual denial about the allegations at Wednesday night’s presidential debate. She said she also wanted to support the numerous women who have come forward, including Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant who gave a press conference with Allred just last week.

Wednesday’s debate offered Trump one final chance to address the growing number of accusations against him to a national audience before voters head to the polls. Trump, for his part, said that the allegations were lies and that he hadn’t even apologized to his wife, Melania, because he didn’t do anything.

“I have been advised that Mr. Trump will probably call me a liar, just as he called all the other women liars who have made accusations against him,” Virginia said. “Or perhaps he will label me as just another ‘nasty woman.’”

Read: We Asked a Lawyer if Donald Trump Could Ever Get Prosecuted for Sexual Assault