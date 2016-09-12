Karma Kid, Demo Taped, and Ten Ven Release Psychedelic Video For “Shapes”

Demo Taped’s music is instantly gripping. Perhaps you’ve heard his break-out track “Not Enough”, or his bubbling, gorgeous single “Game On”. Or maybe you caught him on tour with Nao earlier this year, where he put on one of the most charismatic sets we’ve seen in a minute.

Today Karma Kid releases the video for “Shapes”, his collaboration with the eighteen year-old Atlanta resident Demo Taped and Ten Ven. And what a track it is. Demo Taped’s bouncing, almost hauntingly beautiful vocal combines with the iridescent flavours of Karma Kid and Ten Ven to present something akin to the sun rising into a fresh, new morning. The video itself mirrors the psychedelic feel of “Shapes”, putting forward a colourful collage of video, animations, images and hella colourful shit. Here’s what the pair had to say about the collaboration.

Karma Kid – “This collaboration seems to have travelled halfway around the world to Atlanta with Demo Taped and back to me and my good friend Ten Ven in the space of a year. Me and Ten Ven made the instrumental and lyrics in my little bedroom in London last summer and was transformed by Demo Taped after we sent it off to him. He did an amazing job.”



Demo Taped – “I remember receiving the song and instantly falling in love. The melody hooked me. I really enjoy using harmonies to fill in spaces and this song allowed me to do so.”

Watch the video below.