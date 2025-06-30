‘Karma: The Dark World’ Got a Photo Mode, and I Can’t Stop Taking Pictures in This Surreal Thriller Game

Sometimes, even the greatest of games can slip under your radar. Karma: The Dark World was one of those games that caught my attention for its visuals, but then… life happened. I completely missed out on its initial release, and finally had the chance to jump into it over the weekend. Thankfully, I picked the perfect time to finally jump in. The game recently added in a photo mode, and at this point? I’ve hardly had enough time to get scared yet. I’ve been stopping to admire the incredible amount of detail in this creepy indie game, and the photo mode speaks for itself. Even playing on a base PlayStation 5, the game is stunning in motion, and the environments have left me speechless more than once. I want to get further into the game before I judge it completely, but I just can’t stop taking pictures.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I May Have Just Started ‘Karma: The Dark World’ This Weekend, but I’m Scared for My PS5’s Storage Space Already

At this point, I’m only about two hours into Karma: The Dark World. The problem is, I should be a lot further along in the story than I already am. But I can’t stop popping open the pause menu and snapping pictures. Even with this short amount of time that I’ve played, I’ve already got 15 snapshots on my PlayStation 5. But I’m already impressed with everything that I’ve seen in the game so far. The voice acting is incredible, and the environments are detailed, while lending themselves incredibly well to puzzle-solving. But right now, I’m just thankful that I installed an M2 SSD into my PlayStation 5 years ago. Why? Because I already know that I’m going to be filling up my internal storage with plenty more screenshots during this adventure.

It’s incredible what an optimized Unreal Engine 5 game can produce, even on a console from 2020. The results are stunning, and my biggest fear isn’t the game itself. No, at this point, it’s running out of storage on any device that can download these 4K screenshots. So far, I’ve been taken on quite a journey. I already know it’s going to get even more intense as the game progresses, and I can’t wait to see what else is coming around the corner. I’ve already been inside a strange, Lynch-esque Twin Peaks-inspired world. What else can Karma: The Dark World throw my way to shock me? I bet a lot, as I’ve been fully pulled into this world now.