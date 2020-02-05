Karnataka Police Says It Can’t Serve a Notice to a Rape-Accused Godman Because He’s on a ‘Spiritual Tour’

The last we heard of the rape-accused self-styled spiritual leader Nithyananda was when he started his own Hindu nation—complete with its own emblem, passport and flag. Even as the Interpol issues a blue corner notice (meant to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation) on the man, the absconding godman has been charged on several counts including rape, child abuse and kidnapping. But the Karnataka police still haven’t brought him to the Indian court. Reason? Looks like it’s because he is on a “spiritual tour”.

In response to the direction passed by the High Court of Karnataka, which sought to serve notice to Nithyananda, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Balraj B, told the court this week, February 3, that they could not do it because he wasn’t present at his Bidadi ashram in Karnataka. Instead, the notice was served to his aide Kumari Archananda, who claims to be unaware of Nithyananda’s whereabouts. This, however, displeased the judge, and the court has now cancelled his bail plea and will be going ahead with the trial despite his absence.

Videos by VICE

In June 2018, Nithyananda was charged under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and others under the Indian Penal Code. However, despite being arrested twice since 2010, he has been granted bail from the high courts. In November 2019, he fled the country while on bail, following which India’s Ministry of External Affairs cancelled his passport. Currently, he is suspected to be hiding out in a private island nation in Belize or Ecuador—a micronation that he calls “Kailaasa”—and releases YouTube videos of sermons, despite being on the run from the law.

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram .