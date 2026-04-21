Karol G Officially Announces Massive World Tour for 2026 and 2027

One of the big stories from this past weekend at Coachella was Colombian pop superstar Karol G teasing news of a world tour.
Well, today she has made good on that promise, announcing the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, a nearly 40-date world tour that will span 2026 and well into 2027. Karol G announced she will visit North America, Latin America, and Europe on the outing, to the delight of fans worldwide.
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The North American leg of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour will kick off in Chicago at Soldier Field on July 24. Stops will include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Mexico City, and more.
After the North America dates, the tour will head down to Latin America, with stops in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Finally, in summer 2027, there’s a European run that includes Barcelona, Paris, London, Amsterdam, and more.
View the complete Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour tour routing below.
Karol G 2026 tour: How to get tickets
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Tickets will first be available via an artist presale starting Monday, April 27. Sign up here for access. Various presales will then roll out throughout the week—check Ticketmaster for the latest info, including general onsale times.
You can also get Karol G tickets on StubHub, where orders are110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience buying tickets on the secondary market.
Karol G 2026-2027 Tour Dates
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
07/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/02 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
09/12 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/17 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
09/27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
10/02 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
10/09 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
11/06 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA
11/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
11/27 – San José, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
12/04 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium
01/15 – Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
01/22 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
01/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
02/05 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBC
02/12 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu
02/19 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
02/26 – San Juan, PR @ Estadio Hiram Bithorn Sosa
06/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadio Olímpic
06/11 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio Olímpico La Cartuja
06/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio da Luz
06/24 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/01 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
07/06 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/14 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
07/17 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
07/21 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
07/24 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro