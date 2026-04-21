Karol G Officially Announces Massive World Tour for 2026 and 2027

One of the big stories from this past weekend at Coachella was Colombian pop superstar Karol G teasing news of a world tour.

Well, today she has made good on that promise, announcing the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, a nearly 40-date world tour that will span 2026 and well into 2027. Karol G announced she will visit North America, Latin America, and Europe on the outing, to the delight of fans worldwide.

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The North American leg of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour will kick off in Chicago at Soldier Field on July 24. Stops will include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Mexico City, and more.

After the North America dates, the tour will head down to Latin America, with stops in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Finally, in summer 2027, there’s a European run that includes Barcelona, Paris, London, Amsterdam, and more.

View the complete Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour tour routing below.

Karol G 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets will first be available via an artist presale starting Monday, April 27. Sign up here for access. Various presales will then roll out throughout the week—check Ticketmaster for the latest info, including general onsale times.

You can also get Karol G tickets on StubHub, where orders are110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience buying tickets on the secondary market.

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

07/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/02 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

08/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/17 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

09/27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

10/02 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

10/09 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

11/06 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA

11/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

11/27 – San José, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

12/04 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium

01/15 – Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

01/22 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

01/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

02/05 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBC

02/12 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

02/19 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

02/26 – San Juan, PR @ Estadio Hiram Bithorn Sosa

06/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadio Olímpic

06/11 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio Olímpico La Cartuja

06/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio da Luz

06/24 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

07/01 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

07/06 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

07/14 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

07/17 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

07/21 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

07/24 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro