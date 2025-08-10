Karrion Kross and Scarlett Moved to WWE Alumni Page, Scarlett Releases Statement

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are no longer on the active WWE roster page.

The duo has been creating headlines for months about their contract status, particularly Kross. When they returned to WWE in 2022, it seemed like a now-or-never situation for the superstar to get over with the crowd. In the last few months, something has shifted. Fans have taken notice of the work that Kross is putting into his promos, especially in his ongoing feud with Sami Zayn.

Videos by VICE

This has led to fans creating another “#WeWantCody” situation with the “#WeWantKross” movement. At WWE SummerSlam, fans chanted for Kross in the background of an interview with Triple H. He mistook it for the crowd wanting Brock Lesnar, who had just returned to WWE. Kross reacted to the moment on social media, writing, “Unreal. They write the scripts… But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”

Karrion Kross’ WWE Future: WORK OR NOT?

WWE has been known to blur the lines since Triple H took over creative. A recent example, Seth Rollins’ leg injury. “The Visionary” returned at SummerSlam fully healed, which shocked fans. Fightful Select reported that as of now, Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts have expired. Previous reports from multiple outlets indicated WWE had reached out about extensions.

Kross last competed at SummerSlam against Zayn. At recent live events, he has been bowing to the crowd, possibly indicating the end for him in WWE. Additionally, their theme song has been pulled from streaming platforms, which WWE are pretty quick with when people are let go.

Kross recently appeared on The Two Man Power Trip podcast and addressed the misinformation surrounding his WWE contract. “I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported, but I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s going to know exactly what’s going on very soon,” Kross said. “I don’t know what happens next. All I know is I would like to be there for it, and I’d like to continue performing and doing my best.”

Kross has had multiple stints with WWE, including his run in NXT where he became a two-time NXT Champion. Scarlett, Kross’ wife and on-screen manager, is a wrestler in her own right but never got her footing in WWE.

UPDATE: Scarlett has released a statement to social media following the release of Kross’ new YouTube video. She confirms her time with WWE has come to an end and thanks the fans for their continued support. “My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of,” she wrote on X. “These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.

To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.