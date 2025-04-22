Karrion Kross Unloads on WWE’s Logan Paul and AJ Styles in NSFW Rant

Karrion Kross is addressing his lack of WrestleMania 41 airtime. Kross hijacks the latest episode of the Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant to reveal his thoughts about Logan Paul, AJ Styles and his contract status.

Kross has had a tough time getting over with the WWE Universe. In 2020 he debuted on NXT and by 2021 he was on WWE Raw. He remained with the company until 2022, riding many character and storyline shifts during the time. Ultimately, he was let go. He returned with Scarlett nearly a year later, both with a new look.

Months later, they allied with the re-debuting Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. The group never found a footing on television and everyone except Kross and Scarlett were again released by WWE. It feels like this is Kross’ last time to get his character to stick, but this promo that he weaves in and out of character is the realest he’s been.

Kross Attacks Logan Paul and AJ Styles

“Let’s talk about how awesome it is that Logan Paul just won, and let’s talk about — Sam [Roberts], let’s talk about what Logan Paul represents,” a fired-up Kross says (h/t: POST Wrestling). “The shortcut. Feels so good to be here. Feels so good to be in the business, thinking about all of the funerals that I wasn’t able to attend for the last 11 years in this business, all of the holidays I’ve missed. I could have just started a YouTube channel, could have just jumped in there with A.J. Styles. Feels really good, right? It’s awesome. It’s really good.”

Kross then teeters the line of kayfabe and real life, addressing multi-time WWE Champion AJ Styles. “All I asked Allen [Styles’ real name] to do was for once, to not think about just himself. Think about everybody in the back and think about the professional wrestling fans. That’s all I wanted him to do. Sometimes, to do the right thing, you have to do the wrong thing. But he’s a narcissist and he had to do it his way,” he adds. “Hey Allen! How many more WrestleManias do you have in your system? Probably, I don’t know, one? Maybe this is the last one and you just pissed that away. For what!? For what — for your way?”

Goldberg’s Advice to Karrion Kross

“You wanna know what the best advice I ever got? It was from Bill Goldberg. 2021, back when I was in the Twilight Zone. You know what I mean? ‘I’m wrestling for gasoline.’ It was awesome. Let me tell you all about it. Bill goes, ‘Hey Kross, you know what? You remind me a lot of me.’ I go, ‘I think we have different styles, Bill, but I really appreciate that. Do you have any advice for me?’ He goes, ‘You know what? You just gotta be a good soldier.’ A good soldier is what he said. So I decided to be a good soldier.

You know what happened? They released me, and then I come back. You know what being a good soldier gets you? Everybody here, just in case you’re wondering — you want the back scoop here — being a good soldier gets your times cut, being a good soldier means that people come up to you and say, ‘Hey, you got any great ideas?’ Yeah, here it is from Scarlett. ‘No, no, no. That’s a little too great. We’re looking just for good ideas. That’s for those guys over there.’ That’s what being a good soldier is, okay?! Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown, where you cut your teeth, where you got started, and not being on the card. It’s all about viral moments now. That’s what it’s all about, viral moments.”

Kross’ last appearance on WWE television was in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which used to be part of WrestleMania itself. Carmelo Hayes walked out victorious. Kross then appeared live at WrestleMania to confront AJ Styles and hand him brass knuckles to use. Instead, Styles threw them to the side and struck Kross across the side of his head.