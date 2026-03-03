Kasabian Frontman Serge Pizzorno Shares Inspirations From Three Major Artists While Planning New Live Shows

Kasabian is hard at work preparing for a new album cycle when Act III drops in spring 2026. Fans are speculating about that release window, with many betting on May as an optimal month. Additionally, frontman Serge Pizzorno spoke about the band’s plans for upcoming tours. Those plans include their biggest show in London to date happening on July 4.

While attending the BRIT Awards on February 28, Pizzorno spoke with NME about his influences for Kasabian’s upcoming gigs.

Videos by VICE

“I went to see Oasis, then I went to see Radiohead, then last night I went to see Fred Again.., and all three shows for their own reasons were magnificent,” he said. “So in my mind now I’m thinking for the summer, we’re heading for a combination of those three shows. Imagine those three melted into something new—and that’s where we’re headed.”

Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian’s Trajectory for Summer Live Shows

A blend of Oasis, Radiohead, and Fred Again as a Kasabian live show sounds interesting for sure. But Pizzorno clarified that these influences are strictly for the live shows, specifically the inspirations from Fred Again. Despite a February 2026 collaborative single with Calvin Harris, said Pizzorno, there won’t be any electronic elements on Act III.

“That [collaboration with Harris] was definitely just an adventure and an exploration into some mad world, whereas ‘Act III’ is rooted in guitars,” he said. Falling back in love with guitars, he added, was actually bolstered by Thomas Raggi of Måneskin.

Pizzorno worked with Raggi on the song “Cat Got Your Tongue” which appeared on Raggi’s December 2025 solo album Masquerade.

“He’s a wild character and I love him, he’s the real deal, he turns up in the studio like a rock star from the 70s—he absolutely lives and breathes it all,” said Pizzorno. “He’s super talented and he’s a fellow Italian, so it was great [working with him].”

Kasabian’s previous album, Happenings, was released in July 2024. Critics described it as a “joyous” album, with sunny singles that Pizzorno said helped fans connect.

“Thinking about where we are with phone screens, us being able to create something that people can be a part of in the real world has got to be a positive,” he told Rolling Stone in 2024. “I’ve seen it in people’s faces at the shows, that need to experience something that just snaps you out for yourself, to feel a connection.”

Photo by Luke Brennan/Getty Images