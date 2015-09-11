Kasra V’s Top 10 Roller Disco Boogie Tracks

Think Tehran and you probably won’t immediately conjure up visions of mirror balls and roller skates. Self-proclaimed boogie prince Kasra V is looking to change that. The Iranian DJ and producer’s been making waves across the globe since he started playing out illegally at the age of 17.

Later this month his latest EP Atlantis drops on the vinyl only LIPS imprint and it’s a seriously blissed out blend of analogue balearic jams and far out cosmic disco. To get you in the mood for that, and to remind you that while the summer’s finally admitted defeat, seasons are a state of mind, we asked Kasra to put together 10 of his favourite roller disco boogie blasters. You can check out some clips from the Atlantis EP, as well as the whole playlist, below. Please, though, make sure you’re wearing kneepads and a helmet. Thanks.

War- The World Is a Ghetto (Instrumental Special US Disco Mix)

Starting this Top 10 session with one of my all time favourite songs, the instrumental version of “The World is a Ghetto” by WAR… You definitely need to be know what you are doing in the studio when you’re making a 13 minute long record!

John Gibbs & U.S. Steel Orchestra- Trinidad (Special Disco Mix)

Oh my! This one’s all about the strings and percussion — they’re something else! This record got re-issued recently on EM records, so make sure you get a copy before it gets expensive!

Spargo – Head Up To The Sky

If you don’t know about Spargo (and I’m not sure that many people would) they were Dutch band that was mainly active from late 70s to mid 80s, and they actually had an album on Polydor too. They got some amazing tracks just like this one, make sure you check them out.

Peter Jacques Band – Mighty Fine

This song is taken from Peter Jacques’ second album on RCA records, and apart from the song I absolutely love the cover for this record too, they all look pretty cool!

Giorgio Moroder – Knights in White Satin

This song is probably one of the better known ones on the list, and it’s just lovely. This track was released two years before Giorgio’s biggest hit “Chase” but you can completely hear that this is a spiritual and musical predecessor to it.

Cerrone- Love In C Minor

“Love in C Minor” has been sampled numerous times over the years by different people, probably because the arrangement and the orchestra is breathtaking, making a song that is this long and still sounds as amazing as “Love in C Minor” is definitely not an easy job! Cerrone is an inspiration.

Marta Acuna- Dance, Dance, Dance

This one is my dad’s favourite tracks, it reminds me of him, and me being a little kid. I can’t find any other tracks by Marta Acuna but this one is a certified classic.

Coffee – Casanova

Coffee was a female disco trio from Chicago who were active from around ’77 to ’82 only. The ladies had some killer songs including this one, and it is definitely a roller disco boogie classic.

Bebu Silvett – Spring Rain

This ones doesnt need much explanation at all. Quite possibly best strings ever?

De la Soul – A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturdays

Not from the same era as all the other mentioned records but it samples and takes alot of inspiration from roller boogie records and was one of the first records I ever bought.

Atlantis drops on LIPS on 28th September. Pre-order it here.

