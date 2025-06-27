‘Katana Dragon’ Is an Old-School Voxel Action RPG With a Ton of Heart That You May Have Missed

While I do love the direction that new Zelda games have gone in, there’s something about the classic games I sorely miss. Thankfully, plenty of talented indie developers are working their magic to bring that feeling back to the limelight. Katana Dragon may have drawn me in with its beautiful voxel graphics, but I stayed for the intricate level design, fun combat, and great gadgets. It’s a great riff on the classic Zelda gameplay we know and love, all while adding in plenty of unique features to make it feel like its own special thing. It’s a hidden gem that hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves, and I implore you to check this one out. Especially if you grew up with an SNES controller glued to your hands.

‘Katana Dragon’ Deserves More Recognition, and I’m Here To Spread the Word About This Quirky Little Game

As someone who was stuck in my weird “Nintendo isn’t COOL anymore” phase in 2010, Atlus came around with one of their greatest games of all time. 3D Dot Game Heroes. This beautiful, voxel-based game emulated the classic Zelda formula to a near-perfect degree. So, as soon as I saw Katana Dragon, with its similar art style and premise, I had to jump in. Sure, I may not be able to create a pixel-art Peter Griffin to use as my main character, but the choices here are incredibly solid. I could play as either Shin or Nobi and embark on an epic quest that blends puzzles, combat, and even a bit of cozy gaming into an extremely solid experience.

The world of Sogen is beautiful and a joy to explore. Puzzles are tricky, but also rather fun to try and figure out. Combat is solid, branching out from what made these classic games so memorable. Katana Dragon isn’t afraid to pull from the past. But it’s also doing what it can to be a classic from the future. Tsunoa Games is a small studio, but they’ve got a big heart. They’ve put everything they’ve got into Katana Dragon, and you can feel that in every aspect of the game. If you’ve had enough of the open-world formula of newer Zelda games, give Katana Dragon a try. You may find your new favorite Zelda-like has been hiding in the shadows this whole time. Just as a good Ninja should.

Plus, the outfits you can unlock? Utterly adorable.