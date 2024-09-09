Kate Middleton Reveals She’s Completed Chemo in Rare Family Video

Kate Middleton has reached the next step in her cancer journey. On Monday, the Princess of Wales announced that she’s completed chemotherapy treatment, nearly six months after she publicly revealed her diagnosis.

In a sepia-hued video, the 42-year-old royal spoke in a voiceover over clips of her exhibiting rare PDA with her husband, Prince William, and playing with her children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Concern about Kate’s health began in January 2024, when royal watchers noticed that she’d been out of the public eye for more than two months following a planned abdominal surgery.

The intrigue into the situation was furthered when Kate released a photo of herself with her children that the Associated Press said appeared to be manipulated. Kate later admitted as much, writing on X, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Conspiracy theories ran wild from there, with some suggesting that Kate was using a body double and others reigniting an old rumor about William having an affair with his wife’s one-time friend, Rose Hanbury.

Things were largely laid to rest in March when Kate announced her cancer diagnosis and revealed that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The health update was of particular note as it came amid Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles III’s, own cancer battle.

“I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in her new video. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate continued by noting that her cancer journey has been “complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest” to her.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she said. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Moving forward, Kate said doing what she can to stay cancer free is her “focus.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy,” she said, “my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

During Kate’s treatment for her undisclosed form of cancer, the royal opted out of public appearances, attending only the king’s birthday parade and Wimbledon during the typically busy summer months.

In the days ahead, Kate said she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

As she enters into this new phase, Kate said she has a “renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” she said, before concluding her video with a message to fellow cancer patients.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey—I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” she said. “Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright.”