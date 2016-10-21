Kathleen Hanna on Tokenism, Therapy, and Where Riot Grrrl Went Wrong

She co-founded Riot Grrrl, raged in the name of women’s rights, and human rights in general, Kathleen Hanna’s never been afraid to shout where other’s creeped—whether fronting Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, or The Julie Ruin. In this sixth episode of Q&As w/ KTB, Noisey editor Kim Taylor Bennett meets up with the artist in New York City and things get heavy pretty quick. They discuss Hanna’s abusive father, learning to compartmentalize as a result of that—and how that impacted her—not to mention her struggle with Lyme disease, and a whole lot more.