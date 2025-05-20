Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer is Helping Me Continue My Attempts to Fill My Mystery Backlog

Another day, another point and click game for me to get into. Well two. Because after seeing some gameplay of Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer, I’m convinced that I need to just go ahead and grab the first one and run through them both. Seeing a game that looks great has a prequel I didn’t know about feels like finding a new artist and seeing they had two or three albums before the one I found. So, I can’t wait to dig in.

Kathy Rain is a smartass and those are my favorite characters

Play video

If there was any way that Clifftop Games could further lock me into playing, it’s making the character a smartass. A well written wisecracking detective in gaming is a great way to break up the tension of an otherwise dark mystery. She doesn’t too much but her personality is just that. Hers. And nothing is getting her off of that. I’m going to enjoy unraveling the story with a character like that at the front.

Videos by VICE

And I’m glad to see that pixel art is being used more often. A game like Bionic Bay showed that it can be used to great environmental effect. And when done right, it doesn’t age at all. Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer is no exception; the environments and character designs are great. They showcase personality, emotion and the grittier aspects of the game very well. Speaking of that, here’s the story synopsis:

“Set in 1998, following her investigation in Conwell Springs, Kathy Rain is on a brand new case involving a string of murders that has paralyzed the metropolitan city of Kassidy. Players must help Kathy Rain find clues, gather evidence, connect the dots, and confront the serial killer before the hunter becomes hunted… will this case define her career, or cast her as the next victim of the ‘Soothsayer’…?”

more games for me to do some note taking for

This and the original game both sound like a great time, there’s a bundle on Steam right now with both games for $28. And just for the sake of continuity, here’s the features list for Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer

Point and click urban thriller – take on the second case with Kathy Rain in an all-new adventure that is as hard-hitting as it is emotional. Try the first game, right here on Steam, to get prepared for the second installment!

Improved graphics – See Kathy Rain as never before with a higher resolution pixel art style that complements Kathy’s gritty world, alongside modern features such as dynamic lighting and surface reflections.

Stunning Cinematic Sequences – Watch the story unfold with beautiful hand-drawn cutscenes and character portraits.

Bigger than ever – Play through the longest Clifftop title yet with a deep narrative that spans many diverse locations and a wide range of characters.

Familiar voices – Arielle Siegel returns as Kathy Rain, alongside other familiar voices in supportive roles!

Make a note – Log interesting findings in Kathy’s notebook and refer to them in your investigation. Connect narrative threads for surprising and satisfying outcomes.

Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer is out today on Steam and GOG.