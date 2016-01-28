Katy B Drops Title Track from New Album And Full Tracklist

Katy B—UK garage-influenced pop singer—dropped the title track of her new album, Honey, today and also released its full track list, revealing a dizzying list of production cameos.



Last month, we reported that Katy B was due to release her third album, which featured a dream team of collaborators, including Major Lazer, MssngNo, Novelist, Four Tet, and Floating Points—the latter two co-producing the album’s first single “Calm Down.”



Videos by VICE

Now the singer has dropped the title track as her second single. “Honey,” is a deep groove cut produced by the Haitian-Canadian musician KAYTRANADA who takes the singer’s mid-90s R&B-infusion and gives it Kindness-like club allure. Don’t be surprised to find yourself putting this one on repeat.

The full track list for “Honey” unveils more tantalizing production help from a star-studded host of collaborators, including Craig David, Jamie Jones, Kate Simko and Stamina MC.

Honey will be released on April 29 on Rinse, Columbia, and Sony. Listen to “Honey”, and read the full track list below.

Katy B, Honey track list:

1. “Honey” (Katy B & KAYTRANADA)

2. “Who I Am” (Katy B, Major Lazer & Craig David)

3. “So Far Away” (Katy B, Wilkinson & Stamina MC)

4. “Chase Me” (Katy B, Sasha Keable & JD. Reid)

5. “Lose Your Head” (Katy B, The HeavyTrackerz, J Hus & D Double E)

6. “I Wanna Be” (Katy B & Chris Lorenzo)

7. “Calm Down” (Katy B, Four Tet & Floating Points)

8. “Heavy” (Katy B & Mr. Mitch)

9. “Turn the Music Louder (Rumble)” [KDA, Tinie Tempah & Katy B]

10. “Dark Delirium” (Katy B, Jamie Jones & Kate Simko)

11. “Water Rising” (Katy B, MssingNo & Geeneus)

12. “Dreamers” (Katy B & Hannah Wants)

13. “Honey (Outro)” [Katy B, Novelist & Geeneus]

14. “Honey (Continuous Mix)”

