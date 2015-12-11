Katy B Drops a New Garage-Flavored Track Produced by Four Tet and Floating Points

If there’s one thing we know to expect from Four Tet (Kieran Hebden) and Floating Points (Sam Shepherd), it’s the unexpected. The pair are ridiculously versatile when it comes to both DJing and production so it shouldn’t really come as much of a shock that the pair of them are responsible for production duties on a brand new Katy B track. “Calm Down” is part of a new project for the singer, titled Honey, which will see her team up with a number of different producers and artists. The track itself is a cool, shuffler with definite garage flavors—reminiscent of Four Tet’s recent production on his Cheryl Cole edit and his work with Champion. Listen below.