Watch Katy Goodman and Greta Morgan Turn The Gun Club’s “Sex Beat” from Punk to Pop Perfection





Honestly we don’t tend to write about artists covering other artists that much, although Arcade Fire’s Win Butler doing Suicide “Dream Baby Dream” really did warm the heart. RIP Mr. Vega. But anyhow La Sera’s Katy Goodman and Springtime Carnivore’s Greta Morgan have been hanging out and spending their time productively, reworking old punk songs by the likes of Bad Brains, The Misfits, The Stooges and more, calming the frenetic pulse of these songs and creating a much mellower vibe. The collection is called Take It, It’s Yours, and it’s out this August.

The first track they dropped was of The Replacements’ “Bastards of the Young” which sounded splendidly feminine and forlorn, and below is their video for their take on “Sex Beat” by LA’s The Gun Club. The original is a jittery punk number, but in the hands of the girls their song takes on a gilded Laurel Canyon earthiness. Weirdly the chorus harmonies remind us of Rod Stewart’s “Young Hearts Be Free Tonight.”



“We decided on a simple performance video for ‘Sex Beat’ to show how the record was made,” explains Greta. “Katy and I played all the instruments on Take It, It’s Yours and filmed this video at CompNY Recording, the studio where we actually made the record with our friend and producer Drew Fischer. This is the first video I’ve ever directed and it was so fun that I’ve started working on a bunch more.”



Meanwhile Katy had this to say: “I’ve loved this song since I was a teenager and found Fire of Love at a record store in Seattle. This is one of the first covers we recorded. It came to life quickly and set an awesome tone for the rest of the record.”

Take It, It’s Yours is out August 26 on Polyvinyl Records.