Katy Perry Acknowledged the Conspiracy Theory That She’s JonBenét Ramsey

There’s a wild conspiracy theory going around the internet that Katy Perry is actually JonBenét Ramsey, and Perry is now seemingly feeding into it.

For reference, Ramsey was a child beauty queen who went missing in 1996 when she was six years old and was later found dead in her home. Her autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death. To this day, no one knows who killed her, but officials have not given up on the case.

“The killing of JonBenét was an unspeakable crime, and this tragedy has never left our hearts,” Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said. “We are committed to following up on every lead, and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved. This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

Along with the ongoing investigation comes a slew of conspiracy theories surrounding Ramsey’s death, one of them being that Katy Perry is actually JonBenét Ramsey and that her parents faked her death so she could rise to fame.

I mean, honestly, theorizing about a child’s death feels disrespectful to me. But hey, the internet will be the internet—and no one can stop conspiracy theorists from drawing wild conclusions.

One conspiracy theorist even posted an extremely creepy AI video of Ramsey morphing into Perry, captioning it: “iykyk [if you know, you know].”

Katy Perry then sent fans into a spiral by acknowledging the post, commenting: “Wait am I?”

“This is my Roman empire,” one fan wrote under Perry’s comment.

Of course, there are many holes in this theory, including that Katy Perry’s age would not align with JonBenét Ramsey’s.

But anyway…who am I to debunk a wild and semi-offensive conspiracy theory?