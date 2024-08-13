Katy Perry’s Music Video Sparked an Environmental Investigation in Spain

Katy Perry shot a video for a song called “LIFETIMES.” That video, directed by a person named Stillz, was filmed in Spain’s Balearic Islands, particularly, in the protected area of S’Espalmador. Without permission, apparently. Now, the Balearic Government’s Environmental Department has launched an investigation into whether the shoot negatively affected the island’s ecosystem.

It appears that the production team kind of, sort of forgot to obtain filming permits, which has government officials wondering how much damage to the protected sand dunes and surrounding environment the production caused.

Videos by VICE

For those not up to snuff with their S’Espalmador fun facts: S’Espalmador is a small, uninhabited island—only about 2 square kilometers in size—located between Ibiza and Formentera in Spain’s Balearic Islands. The island is part of the Ses Salines Natural Park, which helps preserve its pristine natural environment.

Filming there is actually fine, as long as it’s being overseen to ensure proper environmental protections are in place. The investigation will determine if this oversight resulted in environmental harm and whether Perry and her team will face legal consequences.

Before you mentally envision Katy Perry as a Captain Planet villain, so far all of this just seems like a lack of proper authorization rather than a scheme to deliberately disregard ecological concerns. In the S’Espalmador scene in the video, you can see that she’s dancing on dunes behind protective ropes, but it’s not like she’s setting a bonfire there.

Perry is gearing up for the upcoming release of her latest album, 143, and frankly, it’s already been a rough ride.