Katy Perry Just Dropped a New Pokémon-Themed Song Featuring Pikachu

Katy Perry’s new song featuring Pikachu just dropped, for some reason, showing that the resurgent Pokémon craze is showing no signs of slowing down.

It’s the 25th anniversary of the release of the original Pokémon Game Boy and there’s an electric feeling in the air. Pop star Katy Perry has harnessed that electricity with the help of Pikachu in the music video for her new song “Electric.” The song is a track from the forthcoming Pokémon 25: The Album’ Compilation and features Perry and Pickachu traveling back in time to watch unevolved versions of themselves before both hit stardom.

In the world of the video, Perry is a young musician busking on the streets of Hawaii with her best pal, the electric-type Pokémon Pichu. “The song’s themes—resilience, igniting your inner light—have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters,” Perry said in a press release. “Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.”

In the video, Perry and Pickachu stalk the younger versions of themselves and gently nudge them along the path to stardom. By what mechanism did they travel through time? The power of imagination channeled through a lighthouse. Older Perry goes out of her way to hide herself from her younger self, obviously aware that to be detected could cause a paradox and untold disaster in this version of Hawaii where humans and Pokémon coexist.

Pokémon never stopped being popular but it’s seen a recent surge in attention following a spike in interest of the trading card game.