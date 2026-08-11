Katy Perry Reminded Everyone of Her Online Feud Turned ‘Legendary Lover’ With an Unexpected Concert Moment

Katy Perry and Chief Keef getting together 13 years after their Twitter beef probably wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo cards. But the short-lived feud still makes the rounds online, and has apparently been on Katy Perry’s mind lately.

Back in May 2026, she posted a TikTok video of herself sitting on a couch, eyes closed, with the caption “attempting to summon Mr. Keef.” The video was accompanied by a clip from her 2013 song “Legendary Lovers”.

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Subsequent videos showed a preview of the “legendary link up”, with Perry and Chief Keef clasping hands. The next video was the big reveal, with Keef and Katy hanging out together with a new mash-up of two of their songs playing over the clip. This unexpected remix bridged 13 years of a running joke on Twitter, mashing up “Legendary Lovers” with Keef’s 2015 track “Save Me”, which initially sampled Perry’s track.

Katy Perry Shares Love for Chief Keef During Summer Festival Show

Katy Perry’s tribute to Chief Keef goes viral pic.twitter.com/aeBZ3Ia0gE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 11, 2026

In July 2026, while closing out her run of European festival dates, Katy Perry once again referenced her feud-turned-friendship with Chief Keef. While performing “Legendary Lovers”, she had a large screen set up on stage. Clips from the performance show her singing to a swipe-through of Chief Keef’s hypothetical Tinder profile. As she sings, the screen shows she’s got a match.

The unexpected tribute went viral, which dug up the online feud once again. What led to Katy Perry revisiting this moment in lawless Twitter history? Who knows, but it does add a certain element of nostalgia to the summer, however baffling.

This all stemmed from an exchange on Twitter in 2013, long before it was called X. Katy Perry tweeted, “Just heard a new song on the radio called ‘I Hate Being Sober’ I now have serious doubt for the world.”

Chief Keef, then 18 years old, released “Hate Bein’ Sober” in 2013 with 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa. Upon seeing the criticism from the pop star, Keef responded, “Dat b**ch Katy Perry can suck the skin off my d**k.” He added, “I’ll smack the s**t out her” and “New Song Katy Perry Coming Soon.”

Things could have gotten worse from there, but Perry responded with an apology instead of escalation. “Mr. Keef!” she wrote. “I’m sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn’t even know it was you in particular.”

In subsequent replies, she added that she was “having a general opinion on our generation’s desire to be constantly intoxicated.” She added, “Believe me, I’m a lover not a hater.” Chief Keef then responded with an apology of his own. He wrote, “Oh,” with a straight-face emoji, adding, “I’m sorry too then.”

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