The Clit Sucker in the Katy Perry Video Is Good, Though

You wouldn’t really call Katy Perry’s new “Woman’s World” a hit single. Some critics declared it the end of 2010s pop, while others see it as a misguided parody of feminism—one that was co-written by four men, including the producer Dr. Luke, who was accused by Kesha of rape and abuse in a since-settled civil suit.

With over 10 million views, the video has certainly garnered attention, though. And among the polarized reactions, there was at least one thing about it that deserves championing: a little pink sex toy.

The music video for “Woman’s World” features the Womanizer Premium 2 Clitoral Stimulator, a flagship product of the best-selling brand Womanizer. This clitoral suction toy pops up in several scenes, including a shot where Katy Perry holds it up to the camera while her backup dancers circle her like synchronized swimmers, each holding their own Womanizer Premium 2. Maybe they were aiming to promote sexual wellness and destigmatize female pleasure, but clearly, that message didn’t quite hit the (g) spot.

Which is a shame because as bad as “Woman’s World” is, that’s how good Womanizer is at making women cum.

Womanizer Premium 2 review

Womanizer is known for its clitoral suction technology, a serious game-changer that has delivered pleasure to more than 10 million people globally—at least, according to the brand. We’re big fans of the OG Womanizer and the Womanizer Duo, and now the brand has stepped it up yet again with the Premium 2.

Currently, the Womanizer Premium 2 is available for $149.99, down from its original price of $199.00—a sweet 25% discount.

This little doodad boasts velvety-soft, premium silicone and patented Pleasure Air technology, which uses contactless stimulation to thrill your sensitive clitoral nerve endings. With 14 intensity levels, it offers a range of delightful sensations. An Autopilot mode adds extra excitement by randomly changing stimulation and intensity.

The toy also includes two stimulation heads and a Smart Silence function that activates only on contact with skin for discreet operation. Waterproof and USB rechargeable, the Womanizer Premium 2 comes with a silky storage bag and a 5-year warranty. The Womanizer vibrator featured in the video in its pink variant, also comes in black, blue, red, and gray.

Users rave about the Premium 2’s ability to help them reach orgasm quickly and quietly, especially in the shower. Its compact design also makes it easy to use during penetration. Some, however, find it tricky to get the suction to click properly at first and wish it came with a variety of head sizes instead of just small and medium.

As for my fav toy review: “It’s my new favorite thing! I saw stars ✨”

In the big wide world of sex toys, the Womanizer Premium 2 stands out not only for its innovative clit sucking technology but also for its role in supporting sexual wellness and female empowerment—unlike, perhaps, Katy Perry’s music video.