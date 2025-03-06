Kayaker Attacked by Alligator, Airlifted to Hospital in Florida

The latest incident involving an underwater predator and a human comes from Florida, where a kayaker had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital following an alligator attack.

Florida is known as “the alligator state” for a reason. Between the lakes, rivers, streams, springs, and canals, around 20 percent of Florida is water—and virtually every single one of those bodies of water is home to at least one alligator.

Videos by VICE

Despite this fact, attacks are exceedingly rare. There are some one million alligators in the swamps and streams of Florida, and only eight unprovoked attacks on humans per year. This is because alligators do not hunt humans instinctually. Unfortunately, however, when they come to associate people with food (whether from food waste or intentional feedings), they can become aggressive in search of an easy meal.

The latest incident occurred while a woman was kayaking at the Tiger Creek Preserve in Polk County. USA Today obtained a harrowing 911 call in which an eyewitness reported the attack immediately after it took place. He said the woman was bleeding intensely when he found her halfway in water near a marsh. A man was with the victim during the attack, and the eyewitness noted the gator had ripped off his life jacket.

At one point in the call, the person lost track of where the reptile went, uttering, “The animal disappeared, but it might not be that far away.” More power to this good citizen for staying to help despite not knowing where the gator went. He stayed on the line for 45 minutes, according to the outlet. A helicopter finally came and was able to transport the kayaker to a local hospital.

As for the eight-foot alligator, it was eventually captured. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission policy, any gator that attacks a human and is caught will be euthanized.

Because alligators typically avoid kayakers (unlike crocodiles, alligators are rather skittish), expert Brandon Fisher suspects this one may have felt threatened. The US is currently on the cusp of gator mating season, which can make them especially territorial.

“If you’re out on a kayak, canoe, or boat, you just have to be aware of your surroundings and not approach these animals,” Fisher explained, per NY Post.

“They are apex predators and will defend themselves,” he continued. “It’s Florida, we know there are alligators, and it’s bound to happen at some point. Unfortunately, accidents happen, and we never want to see this happen for either party.”