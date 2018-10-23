Hear Kayleigh Goldsworthy Go Electric on Her New EP, ‘All These Miles’

Kayleigh Goldsworthy has been a presence in rock circles over the last decade, both as a touring member of various bands and as a session musician. She’s got an impressive résumé under her belt, and has shared the stage with bands like The Front Bottoms, Against Me!, and The Menzingers. She’s also played in Dave Hause’s backing band, and joined Chuck Ragan’s Revival Tour in 2011 and 2012. But aside from her 2013 album, Burrower, Goldsworthy doesn’t have much recorded music to her own name. Five years later, Goldsworthy is getting back in the musical driver’s seat with a new EP, All These Miles.

While Burrower leaned heavily on folksy singer-songwriter vibes, All These Miles (produced by Saves The Day’s Arun Bali) takes a giant leap forward. Most immediately noticeable, Goldsworthy has gone electric. She’s largely eased off the woodland, front-porch elements (banjos, acoustic picking, etc.) in favor of full-on amplified guitars. She’s also made the move to Philadelphia, and the city’s booming indie rock scene, which has produced acts like Thin Lips, Katie Ellen, and Gladie, is clearly rubbing off.

“Stuck” is the four-song EP’s greatest showcase of Goldsworthy’s new tricks. The track rests on a hook so catchy that it that feels like it carries through the song’s entirety as she bends and twists her words. And in a way, “Stuck” is the perfect song to announce this new phase in Goldsworthy’s career as its lyrics delve into the notion of jumping into something new without much clue about where it’s headed.

All These Miles is out on November 20. Listen to “Stuck” below.