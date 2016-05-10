Watch Kaytranada Make an Adorable Robot Friend in “Lite Spots” Video

After releasing his long-awaited debut album 99.9% last week, which includes guest spots from Craig David, AlunaGeorge, Anderson .Paak, and more, Kaytranada has shared a new video for the bouncy cut “Lite Spots.”

Directed by Martin Pariseau, who was also behind the female bodybuilder-featuring clip for his 2013 single “At All,” the video follows the Canadian producer as he builds a little robot, teaches it how to dance around Los Angeles, and later, how to love itself.

Watch it above and read our recent interview with Ricardo Cavolo, the artist responsible for the cover of 99.9%.