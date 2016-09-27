Kaytranada and Syd tha Kid Go Back to The 90s in Their “You’re the One” Video

From his Polaris Prize-winning album​ 99.9%, Canadian super producer, Kaytranada, has released a video for his song “You’re the One” featuring The Internet’s Syd tha Kid. Centered around three women preparing to hit the town, Kaytranada plays the role of an assistant to an African Prince who is in search of a mate. He brings gifts to the three women, before following them around town and ending up at a house party. Last week, Kaytranada released the follow up to 99.9% with mix 0.001%​. The video is directed by Shomi Patwary. Watch below.

