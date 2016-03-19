Kaytranada Dropped A Groovy and Smooth Cut from His Forthcoming Album

Image courtesy of the artist

Kaytranada has been sharing news of his long-awaited debut all week, first with an Instagram post of the tracklist and album art, and now by posting up a new track.

Videos by VICE

“Bus Ride” is an easy instrumental jam that seeps into your ear then nods your head. The track includes guest musicians River Tiber and Karriem Higgins who knocks out some trap kit beats with the flair of a pro player. Listen to it below.

Kaytranada’s 99.9% will be released on May 6 with XL.