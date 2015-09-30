Kaytranada Drops Eight Blissed-Out Tracks on SoundCloud

While we’re stuck waiting on Kaytranada and XL Recordings to drop his debut LP, the Haiti-born, Montreal-raised producer has taken to SoundCloud to upload some blissed out rollers to tide us over. Spanning from Dilla-esque edits to straight-up house music, and even some Tribe Called Quest remixes, this unexpected little bundle is a more than a welcomed afternoon snack—it’s a full on lucnhtime feast. Stream the tracks below, and when you’re done go have another look at his mesmerizing video for “Holy Hole Inna Donut” off 2013’s Kaytra Todo EP.