Kaytranada is Getting His Own BBC Radio 1 Show Next Year

Late last night, Kaytranada’s manager, William Robillard Cole, revealed on Twitter that the Montreal DJ would be getting his own BBC Radio 1 show on the prestigious station. While details are sparse at the moment, we do know that the show will begin in January 2015 and run once a month. If you’ve been following Kaytranada for some time, this news will come as no surprise. The hip-hop/R&B DJ has been been performing sold out shows throughout the UK since 2012 and this next venture is a telling sign of just how welcomed into the music community his sound has become.

This latest addition also further proves Radio 1’s ability to recognize tastemakers outside of house music and the UK. When we spoke to Radio 1 & 1Xtra programming director Rhys Hughes back in October, he vehemently defended his programming department’s breadth of coverage. With a successful Haitian-born, Montreal-bred, beatmaker joining the roster, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that says otherwise.

Following the announcement, we reached out to William Robillard Cole for a statement:

“BBC R1 has been a massive part of Kaytranada’s success over the last two years. We have much respect for the BBC as a whole and all their hosts, so we couldn’t be happier to have Kay presenting his own show. His taste is impeccable so expect lots of great new music, and classic KayKay ad-libs.”

