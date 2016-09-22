Kaytranada Releases Smooth-as-Fuck Mix ‘0.001%’ for “The Fans”

Earlier this week Kaytranada won Canada’s coveted Polaris Music Prize for his debut album 99.9%. Perhaps as a celebration, or a gifting ceremony for the “strictly Kaytranada fans”, he has released a new mix to Soundcloud titled 0.001%. And damn, if this isn’t some of the most silky-smooth-shit we’ve heard in a minute.

Blending together a vast palette of tone, sound and colour, this stream is a prerequisite to turning one’s figure into something resembling one of those head-bobbing dog toys that sit on the backseat of a car. As in, this will get your head nodding, trance-like, as though you’re moving toward a higher level of zen than ever before. Take a listen below and feel the blessedness.

