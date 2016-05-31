Kaytranada Shares Remix of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better,” Announces New Mixtape

Montreal producer Kaytranada has just dropped a brand new remix of Rihanna‘s “Kiss It Better,” a highlight from the pop star’s eighth studio album Anti, on Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 show.

He’s flipped the original into a bouncy club track, reminiscent of early 90s deep house. He also shared that he’s about to release a mixtape called 0.01%, right on the heels of his stellar debut album 99.9%.

Listen to the remix and interview below, and check watch Kaytranada’s music video for “Lite Spots.”