Kaytranada Shares Bootleg Janet Jackson Flip

What do Grammy Award-winning pop star Janet Jackson and Canadian producer Kaytranada have in common? They both had an incredibly busy year—the former released her first studio album in seven years, while the latter has been playing shows nonstop and producing for artists including Talib Kweli, Freddie Gibbs, The Internet, Mick Jenkins, and more. While we wait for the Montrealer’s highly-anticipated debut LP on XL Recording, he has been dipping into his vault, recently sharing a bootleg of Jackson’s “Alright” from her chart-topping 1989 album Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.

It’s not the first time he’s tackled a Jackson track—his unofficial “If” remix has garnered over 5.3 million SoundCloud plays and counting (which he’s frequently acknowledged as a double-edged sword)—and he goes 2 for 2 with this warm interpretation.



Videos by VICE

