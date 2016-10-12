Kaytranada Shares Edits of Solange Knowles’ “Cranes In The Sky” and Chance the Rapper’s “All Night”

Kaytranada has just released a smoothed out edit of Solange Knowles’ “Cranes In The Sky,” from the singer’s latest album A Seat at the Table, as well an extended version of Chance the Rapper’s “All Night,” which he produced off the Chicago rapper’s 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

His unofficial rework of the former takes a soothing, minimalist approach to the original production, giving the groovy guitars rhythms just enough bounce to be played at the club. Tagging the jam as #Ambient and #2Step on his SoundCloud, the Montreal producer briefly stated:

“I couldn’t help it and i can’t deny how good it sounds. this is just an edit to play on my dj sets, and i played it once and everybody wanted it right away. Honestly i was gonna wait to see if Solange or her team or whoever works for her wouldve ask me to do an offical remix so if they still want to, i could make it sound better than that version but ohhhhh, what the hell…. anyways i highly recommend you that new Solange album ‘A Seat At The Table’”

Listen to both remixes below and revisit our 2016 feature with the producer.

Max Mohenu is on Twitter.